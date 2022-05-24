Philadelphia Phillies Broadcaster Kruk Recovers from Surgery, Hopeful for June Return

Skip to main content
Phillies Broadcaster Kruk Recovers from Surgery, Hopeful for June Return

John Kruk underwent surgery on Monday and is confident to return to the booth in June.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When Philadelphia Phillies fans tuned into the NBC Sports Philadelphia's broadcast of Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they heard the voices of Tom McCarthy and Ben Davis.

However, the one voice missing was that of John Kruk, who usually accompanies McCarthy in the booth as a color commentator at home games, providing a player's insight and knowledge, as well as some humor for those listening.

Fans took to Twitter to inquire about Kruk's absence, and he was more than candid with his response, explaining that he spent time in the hospital over the weekend, and was set for gallbladder surgery on Monday.

On Monday night, Kruk announced on Twitter that his surgery was a success, with an estimated return date being some point in June, according to the former Phillies' first baseman.

In the meantime, fellow color commentators Davis and Ruben Amaro, Jr. will cover Phillies' home and away games until Kruk's return to the booth. However, much like his time as a player, Kruk's become a fan favorite, and he will be missed in the booth alongside McCarthy.

