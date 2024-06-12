Philadelphia Phillies Continue Historic Dominance Of American League
Entering play on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in the National League at 46-20. Only the American League's New York Yankees are better at 48-21.
The Phillies beat the Yankees' rival, the Boston Red Sox, 4-1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Zack Wheeler bolstered his NL Cy Young case with seven innings of one-run ball while Kyle Schwarber provided the muscle with a pair of solo homers, making easy work of Dave Dombrowski's old team.
Philadelphia has now won eight of its last 10 games, starting June on fire. While most of the Phillies' success has come at the expense of their NL brethren, they've also dominated their AL opponents when they've gotten the chance.
Following Tuesday's win, Philadelphia improved to 10-2 with a plus-42 run differential in interleague play this season, winning its last four games against AL teams.
This isn't a new trend, either. The Phillies have owned the AL for a while now, winning 31 of their last 41 games against AL clubs dating back to last season. That's the best 41-game interleague stretch in MLB history since interleague play debuted in 1997.
Philadelphia's been playing legitimate AL teams, too, facing the Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox so far.
The Phillies' success against the AL proves that they really are one of the best teams in baseball, not just the NL. It also bodes well for Philadelphia's chances if it advances to the World Series.
In the meantime, the AL better watch out. The Phillies still have plenty of interleague games remaining this year to extend their record, including five this week. After two more games in Boston, Philadelphia has a tough three-game road series against the red-hot Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
If the Phillies win that one, then they'll really be the team to beat.