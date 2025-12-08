Pirates Offer Top Free Agent Kyle Schwarber Lengthy Deal

The MLB Winter Meetings got underway on Sunday down in Orlando, Florida. The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to make any notable moves as they set their sights on bringing back free agents Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez, who will be more difficult to resign.

Realmuto most likely will be behind the plate for Philadelphia during the 2026 season, but Schwarber’s future remains uncertain. Multiple teams are interested in the designated hitter who racked up 56 home runs and 132 RBIs to finish second in the National League MVP voting.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the clubs in the mix, but they seem to be a long shot in signing Schwarber. The Pirates were, however, the first team to make a public offer as The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal reported.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates have made free agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber a four-year offer, according to people briefed on their discussions. The offer almost certainly is for more than $100 million."

The Pirates have been aggressive this offseason acquiring Jhostynxon García, a top three prospect in Boston Red Sox’s organization and the 85th ranked prospect in baseball. Pittsburgh also landed RHP Jesus Travieso in the trade too. A power hitter with Schwarber's caliber could potentially make up a dangerous trio alongside Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds in the Pirates' lineup. Again, this is a bit of a reach.

Outside of Pittsburgh, the Red Sox, Mets, and Reds have shown interest in Schwarber. Cincinnati doesn’t have the financial resources like their competitors, but the narrative of Schwarber going to a team who he grew up rooting for in Middleton, Ohio might be too good to be true.

Rosenthal mentioned on Foul Territory that the Reds will try to sign Schwarber but will ultimately get outbid by the larger markets.

"They’re trying with him. In the end, it would seem they’re going to get outbid…Can the Reds outbid the Phillies or whoever else might be in on Kyle Schwarber, that kind of remains to be seen…I don’t see it happening."

"I don't see it happening, but I know the Reds actually want to make this happen."



The Reds interest in Kyle Schwarber is real, and he also seems to be interested, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/MgrpSolcdL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

MLB Network's Jon Heyman believes Cincinnati has a chance but considers the Phillies as the favorite to sign Schwarber. Heyman views the Mets as a wildcard in all the Schwarber discussions. Could a Pete Alonso and Schwarber swap take place? That's to be determined but whatever happens, don’t expect a deal involving Schwarber’s name to get done during the Winter Meetings or even a week or so after the festivities in Orlando conclude.

