Philadelphia Phillies Exceptional Farm System Producing Standout Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies snapped their NLCS streak in 2024, but with one of the best cores in baseball, they will be back. For now, they are focusing on moving forward. One of their best assets is their minor league system, which ranks at the top of Major League Baseball farm teams. MLB Pipeline released their list of the best hitters and pitchers in each system, and Philadelphia's are both familiar.
The hitter, Justin Crawford, has done nothing but hit since he got into pro ball. The son of former outfielder Carl Crawford, he has continued to climb up prospect lists.
At just 20 years old, he has already reached Double-A. The outfielder hit .313/.360/.444 for an .804 OPS with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 42 stolen bases. He earned a Futures Game Selection, as well.
Crawford has multiple plus tools in his bat, fielding and especially his run tool, which is nearly elite. He's not going to hit a bunch of homers, but his above average hit tool will allow him to be lethal on the bases.
The lefty is highly regarded, ranked as the Phillies' number three prospect and the 53rd in all of baseball.
At such a young age, he is a ways away from being in the Majors, but he is moving quickly and will reach Triple-A in 2025. Crawford is an exciting prospect who will contribute soon.
On the mound, Pipeline named Jean Cabrera as the best pitcher in the system in 2024.
Cabrera is the number 13 Phillies prospect, the third rated pitcher. At 22 years old, he reached Double-A and had a standout season.
In 19 starts, the right hander posted a 3.80 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 106.2 innings of work. According to Pipeline, his 3.61 xFIP was second in the system among pitchers who threw at least 90 innings.
Cabrera's fastball is a plus pitch, which can reach 98, which he pairs with an above average changeup. He also sports a sweeper that he uses as a strikeout pitch.
A good strike thrower, there is plenty of room to grow at such a young age.
With more highly touted pitching prospects, such as Andrew Painter, Cabrera may get overlooked when it comes to the Phillies, but he could continue to rise after his solid 2024.
Not only does Philadelphia have prospects like Aidan Miller and Painter, but they have a deep system including Crawford and Cabrera. Even though they have a great Major League roster as it stands, there continues to be a bright future under this regime.