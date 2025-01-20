Philadelphia Phillies Fan Favorite Announces Retirement After Incredible Career
Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp was loved by many during his time with the team.
Knapp put together an excellent career for himself, playing in part of seven big league seasons.
Throughout his career, he appeared in 328 games, slashing .209/.309/.312 with a 67 OPS+.
His best campaign came in 2020 for the Phillies. He played in just 33 contests but posted a .278/.404/.444 slash line with a 130 OPS+.
After a long baseball journey, the California native announced via his Instagram that he's decided to hang them up, putting an end to his career at 33 years old.
“I completely dedicated my life to the game, and the game blessed me with so much," he wrote. "Baseball has given me relationships that I will have for the rest of my life. It has taught be how to fail and how to persevere. It has taught me how to be confident but humble. It has taught me that people will remember you more because of what kind of person you are rather than what kind of player you were."
Knapp was released by Philadelphia in 2021 and played for three teams after that, finishing his career with the San Francisco Giants.
He only played in three games for the Giants in 2022 and 2024, getting less than 10 at-bats in each showing.
While his production never jumped off the page, Knapp was a great hitter at the minor league level with a .280/.355/.435 slash line.
Despite those numbers never translating to the highest level, he was someone who fans loved.