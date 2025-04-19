Philadelphia Phillies Fans Pack Out Citizens Bank Park in Massive Way
The Philadelphia Phillies have long been known for having some of the best fans in all of baseball. From the well known "Red October" postseason tradition that has taken over baseball in recent years, to always packing out Citizens Bank Park no matter the occasion.
Phillies fans are always there to support their guys in a massive way, and that reached a new level on Friday evening. Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Friday night's matchup against the Miami Marlins saw a mind-boggling 44,949 fans in attendance.
According to Gelb, this was the largest attendance number for a regular season matchup at Citizens Bank Park since Opening Game on 2017.
All the Philadelphia faithful that the showed out didn't leave disappointed, as the current NL East leading Phillies swamped their division rivals by a final score of 7-2.
Having high attendance numbers isn't anything new for the City of Brotherly Love during baseball season, as the team has consistently ranked among the top-10 in MLB attendance for the past decade. This trend has only picked up as the 2025 season has picked up.
As of this writing, the team is currently sitting in fifth-place in terms of average attendance. Across the eleven games they have played at home, the Phillies have averaged just over 40,000 fans per a contest.
In addition to being top-5 in all of MLB, Philadelphia's average attendance figure also ranks first among the five NL East teams. The Atlanta Braves are right behind them at six in the overall rankings with just over 37,000 average fans in attendance, while the New York Mets come in at eight, averaging right around 35,000 fans across their home contests.
There's no denying Philadelphia fans are among the most committed in America, but they've also had good reason to be in recent seasons. The Phillies are currently sitting on top of their division, which they won for the first time in over a decade last year.
Philly has also seen some pretty significant postseason success over the past few years as well, with both a World Series appearance in 2022, and NLCS trip in 2023.
It's clear that the Phillies are firmly in the middle of a championship window, and the fans are responding accordingly. Expect to see them continuing packing out "The Bank" for the rest of the season, as the team pursues what they hope to be another World Series run.