Philadelphia Phillies Get Surprising Farm System Ranking
The Philadelphia Phillies have made back-to-back deep playoff runs.
Usually when a team reaches that point, they have exhausted their farm system with trades or promotions. That is especially true when Dave Dombrowski is the executive in charge as he's famous for trading away prospects in order to make a run.
However, that is not the case now, as the Phillies are ranked as the 10th-best system in baseball in Bleacher Report's newest list.
While they are considered a great system, the make-up of it is very interesting.
Philadelphia's No. 1 prospect is right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter. Going into 2023, he was considered the best right-handed pitching prospect in baseball, and there were even talks of him breaking camp and joining the rotation at just 19 years old.
Unfortunately, he needed Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched since.
The now 21-year-old is still an exciting prospect, though. He can touch triple digits, has two above average secondary pitchers and plus control. Despite not having any game action since last year's Spring Training, he still ranks in the Top 25 of Bleacher Report's Top 100.
He could move very quickly upon his return.
All in all, the Phillies are a young system in terms of their best prospects.
Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford, their top position players, are both just 20 years old. The youngsters are their two most recent first round picks, and both have reached High-A in 2024.
Miller has easy plus power and is currently a shortstop, but with both big power and a big arm, it's likely he slides over to third base. Crawford, like his father Carl Crawford, is an elite runner and great defender with a good ability to hit for contact. While he won't hit for power like Miller, he profiles well at the top of the order with above average on-base abilities.
Speaking of young, Starlyn Caba, a shortstop who has been a bit of a riser, is just 18 years old.
A great athlete, Caba is a plus runner and defender who has a good hit tool. With him being so young, there is a lot of room to grow his power and see if he can stick at shortstop.
The oldest of their top tier prospects is Mick Abel at 22.
Abel, the elder statesman, was drafted in 2020. In his minor league career, he has a 10.6 K/9 and profiles as a middle of the rotation pitcher with good stuff. He is currently knocking on the Phillies' door and could make his debut this season.
Philadelphia's system fits how the big league team is set up pretty well.
As it sits, the Phillies are set at most positions in the field and already have an elite offense. Their top position players are young and still need plenty of seasoning, but should be ready for their next re-tool.
Painter and Abel are close to the Majors. They seem ready to contribute and would slide in nicely at the back end of the rotation behind their All-Stars.