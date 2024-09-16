Philadelphia Phillies Have Major Decision To Make With Postseason Pitching Rotation
While it is not yet official, the Philadelphia Phillies will almost assuredly be taking part in the 2024 MLB playoffs.
The team is in a battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed not only in the National League but best record in baseball. They currently hold a two-game lead, as a bye into the Divisional Round is extremely likely.
Having that bye will present the Phillies with a chance to fortify what is already their biggest strength; their starting rotation.
Five days off means they can align matchups however they see fit. Getting into the minute details of what could bring the most out of a pitcher will be possible because of their performance in the regular season.
One of those decisions for manager Rob Thomson will be figuring out who slots in where behind Cy Young Award contender Zack Wheeler.
It will be some combination of Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez. That kind of deep talented starting rotation is a luxury not many teams are afforded heading into the postseason.
But a difficult decision could lie ahead for Thomson.
As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Sanchez has performed at a higher level at Citizens Bank Park in 2024 than he has on the road. Looking to take advantage of that, he could be the team’s No. 2 starter behind Wheeler.
“It’s compelling enough to make the Phillies think. Team officials have said that type of decision is not at the forefront of daily discussions. They’ll have time later this month, once the postseason bid is sealed, to contemplate October.”
However, that kind of move would mean Nola would receive the Game 3 start, something that could be perceived as a demotion. Gelb believes that drastic of a move could be too much.
“Slotting Sánchez in Game 2 would enable him to pitch at home. It would also separate the righties and lefties in the Phillies’ rotation. But that might be too extreme a correction. Nola is in the first year of a $172 million contract. He’s the club’s longest-tenured player. The Phillies have an enormous amount of faith in him.”
It will be something worth keeping an eye on as the team still has some time to figure things out. Whatever is decided, as long as it puts the Phillies in the best position to win a World Series, that is what is most important.