Philadelphia Phillies Have Multiple Players With Reachable Milestones in 2025
The Philadelphia Phillies fully expect to be a playoff team once again, and they have three players that can reach some impressive milestones this season.
MLB's X (formerly twitter) page listed players to watch this season for some career milestones. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber are all on the list.
Harper has a chance to reach 1,000 RBI this year.
He currently sits at 976, so this milestone is easily in reach. Currently, the left-handed hitter ranks ninth among active players in RBI. Barring any significant injuries, he should hit 1,000 RBI within the first few months of the season.
As a player, Harper has transitioned into being a full-time first baseman, and he is one of the best. His defense has been very good at the position, as well. He has a career .996 fielding percentage at the other hot corner, so the change has been fairly easy for him.
Turner can reach 300 stolen bases this season.
The 31-year-old saw a decline in stolen bases last year as he collected just 19. He played in only 121 games, so a healthier season would have seen him steal well over 20 bags. Still, the shortstop has been able to amass 279 stolen bases through his first 10 seasons.
If he can snag 21 bases this year, he will become the 171st player in MLB history to reach the 300 mark. Among active players, Turner is third behind Jose Altuve and Starling Marte. The new pickoff rules implemented before the 2023 season have made it a bit easier to steal bases, so we could see many more baserunners reach 300 as the years go on. For now, Turner has a chance to become the third active player to reach the milestone.
Schwarber is on track to reach 300 home runs in 2025.
The left-handed slugger has hit 284 in his career thus far. In the last three seasons, he has hit 46, 47 and 38 homers, so the power has not faded throughout his 10-year career. If he stays healthy and reaches the 300 mark, Schwarber will become the 163rd player in MLB history to do it. Among active players, the former first-round pick would be the 13th player to reach achieve the milestone.
The Phillies are poised to have another good season. But these individual achievements should not go unnoticed. If Harper, Schwarber and Turner stay healthy, the Phillies will not only be a great team, but they will each add another highlight to their fantastic careers.