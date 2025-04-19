Philadelphia Phillies Have One of the Best Front Offices in Baseball Building Team
It is not an easy task to sustain success in the MLB, but the Philadelphia Phillies have found a way to do it over the last few years.
The team has increased its regular season win totals in 162-game campaigns in six straight. Since Dave Dombrowski took over as president of baseball operations, the team has ascended to become a legitimate World Series contender.
2025 is the fifth season with him leading the front office and the team has made the postseason in three straight years.
In 2022, they reached the World Series before being defeated by the Houston Astros. In the following campaign, they advanced to the NLCS and had a 3-2 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks heading back to Citizens Bank Park.
They would lose Games 6 and 7, getting eliminated in excruciating fashion.
Things got even worse last year. After winning 95 games and taking home the National League East crown, they were eliminated in four games by the New York Mets in the NLDS.
Their stays in the playoffs becoming shorter and shorter despite their regular season success improving is certainly a disappointment.
But it does go to show just how good Dombrowski and his staff are at their jobs. It is clear the core they have put together is good enough to compete; they just fall short at the most inopportune times.
His track record speaks for itself, which is why it is no surprise that the Phillies are moving in the right direction in the front office power rankings shared by The Athletic (subscription required).
In last year’s edition, they were ranked No. 11, receiving only 10 points with zero first-place votes. This year, they have jumped up into a tie for sixth place with their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, earning 42 points with one first-place vote.
Dombrowski being able to get the job done regardless of the circumstances and market is something his peers admire.
“No matter what market he’s in, he wins,” one NL GM said. “Think of how much the game has changed in the last 40 years… massive change, and he’s still had success everywhere he’s been.”
Prior to taking over the Philadelphia front office, Dombrowski oversaw two World Series-winning teams: the Florida Marlins in 1997 and the Boston Red Sox in 2018. The Marlins squad that won again in 2003 was made up mostly of players he had acquired during his time there.
He has won the Baseball America Executive of the Year Award twice, in 2006 and 2018, and is one of the most accomplished front office executives in the game. There are plenty of people who believe that he should be in the Hall of Fame before too long.