Philadelphia Phillies Have Potential Star Outfielder Emerging in Minor Leagues
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most productive teams in baseball throughout the 2024 season. It is why they are considered among the true contenders to take home the World Series in a year when things look to be wide open.
Over the last few campaigns, the Phillies have emerged as perennial contenders in the National League. They have played in two straight NLCS, advancing to the World Series in 2022 but being defeated by the Houston Astros.
They would love to break through this season with their veteran-laden team. Will they be able to find sustained success in the same fashion the Astros have in the American League?
Houston had their seven-year streak of ALCS appearances snapped with a loss to the Detroit Tigers this year in the Wild Card round. To play that deep into October consistently you need to have a strong core to build around.
Philadelphia has some incredible players right now that carry the load for them. Most importantly, there are more highly talented players in the pipeline who will be able to keep things rolling once some of their veterans move on.
One of the players the team has to be excited about is young outfielder Justin Crawford. He has an incredible baseball pedigree, which has already been translated to the field as he was named the Phillies Minor League Player of the Year by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
“Crawford is the son of former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford, and he shares some of his father's physical tools with elite speed, plus defense in the outfield and a well-rounded offensive game. He hit .313/.360/.444 with 38 extra-base hits and 42 steals in 110 games between High-A and Double-A. He could give the Phillies a long-term answer in center field after a revolving door at the position the last several years,” the MLB expert wrote.
Solidifying things up the middle would be ideal for the long-term success of the franchise. He certainly has the tools to do that, providing more than just a good glove at the position.
Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Philadelphia farm system, and No. 53 overall in baseball, Crawford’s future is extremely bright. He, Aidan Miller, Andrew Painter and Starlyn Caba could be the team’s up-the-middle group in the near future for years to come.
As Crawford continues rounding into his body and honing his skills, he will become an even more dangerous player on the field.