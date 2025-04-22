Philadelphia Phillies Have Turned Into One of Most Consistently Productive Teams
The Philadelphia Phillies have been built into one of the best teams in baseball by Dave Dombrowski.
Since he took over the front office as the president of baseball operations, the team has seen incredible results on the field. Their win total has increased each year he has been with the franchise and they have turned into perennial contenders.
After missing the playoffs in Year 1 in 2021, they have earned a playoff berth in three consecutive years. It is only the fourth time in franchise history the team has a three-year streak of making the postseason.
During the first few weeks of the 2025 season, they look like they will be right in the playoff mix again in the loaded National League.
The Phillies are 13-10, currently looking up at the red-hot New York Mets in the NL East, who are 16-7.
Remaining within striking distance of them is important because of how strong this wild card picture looks to be. The entire NL West outside of the Colorado Rockies will be in the mix and the NL Central will have at least two contenders in the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
This isn’t anything new for Philadelphia, which has been among the best teams in baseball for a few years now.
In fact, their standing near the top of MLB power rankings is where they have been cemented.
Over at The Athletic, they did a comparison in their most recent power rankings of where each team is now compared to where they stood a year ago.
The Phillies are currently sixth, dropping two spots from No. 4 last week. In 2024, they were No. 5, showcasing incredible consistency.
“The Phillies have been in this power rankings tier — easily top 10, often top 5, rarely No. 1 — for a few years now. They’ve built a familiar core and supplemented with semi-regular tweaks (new starter Jesús Luzardo has been awesome; new reliever Jordan Romano not so much), and the end result has been a kind of overall consistency despite an offense that can feel very boom-or-bust,” wrote Chad Jennings.
The regular season success is certainly nice to have. But Philadelphia would certainly trade some of that in to perform better in October.
After reaching the World Series in 2022 and being defeated by the Houston Astros, their stay in the postseason has gotten shorter and shorter.
In 2023, it was a brutal exit, blowing a 3-2 lead in the NLCS at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year, the Mets eliminated them in four games in the NLDS after winning 95 games and taking the NL East crown.
Their floor is incredibly high; but will this be the year they can put it all together, get over the hump and win the championship?
That remains to be seen, but their consistency is something to marvel at.