Philadelphia Phillies Latest Roster Move Decides Backup Catcher Battle
Arguably the biggest positional battle that the Philadelphia Phillies had going on during spring training was for the backup catcher spot.
Veteran J.T. Realmuto is locked in as the starter, but there were two players vying for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart; Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan.
It ended up being a very important role in 2024 as Realmuto played in only 99 games. The Phillies used multiple catchers to fill the void, but it has been Stubbs who has operated as the main backup over the last few years.
Since arriving in Philadelphia from the Houston Astros via trade in November 2021, he has been the main backup catcher. He has produced a .222/.305/.324 slash line, not providing much at the plate but being an important part of the clubhouse culture.
This spring he was hitting more than usual with a .286/.423/.381 slash line with two doubles and four RBI.
Alas, it wasn’t enough for him to win the job, as the Phillies are going with Marchan as the backup out of the gate.
As shared by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Stubbs has been optioned to Triple-A and Marchan is remaining with the Big League club.
This is a move that may surprise some people, but it was the only route to take if the team wanted to ensure that all of their current catching depth remained with the organization.
Marchan doesn’t have any options remaining, so if he wasn’t held on the Major League roster, he would be subject to waivers and another team could have snagged him away. This is the last option that Stubbs had, so he will remain as the starter in Triple-A and be the first in line for a call-up.
Marchan showed a little more at the plate in limited playing time in Philadelphia last year with a .294/.345/.549 slash line in 56 plate appearances.
In Grapefruit League games this year, he had a .261/.346/.306 slash line.
With production so similar between the two, Marchan's lack of options was likely the determining factor in his making the team.