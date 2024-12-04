Philadelphia Phillies Legend Mike Schmidt Is Focus of New MLB Network Documentary
Philadelphia Phillies legendary third baseman Mike Schmidt is one of the most revered baseball players in the history of the game.
The Hall of Famer spent the entirety of his career with the Phillies spanning 18 seasons and 2,404 games. He was one of the best power hitters of his generation, leading the National League in home runs eight times and the entire sport on six occasions.
From 1974 through 1987, he hit at least 31 home runs in all but one campaign. Three times he reached the 40-homer plateau.
A three-time MVP and 12-time All-Star, he was one of the most feared hitters pitchers had to face at the time.
Schmidt won the Silver Slugger Award six times and was named MVP of the World Series in 1980.
For his career, he slashed .267/.380/.527 with 548 home runs and 1,595 RBI.
He was truly one of the best to ever do it and MLB Network has selected him to be featured in their next documentary.
Titled "Michael Jack Schmidt," a homage to the great Phillies announcer Harry Kalas for his calls of the superstar, the documentary will air on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
This is the first MLB Network Presents piece that will feature a Philadelphia player as the extensive subject.
Schmidt will dive into several topics of discussion, such as the ever-changing emotions and relationship he had with a rabid Phillies fan base, as well as his career as a whole, reflecting on things now that he has been retired for 35 years.
The cast of people who will be featured in the documentary is a who's who list of its own.
Fellow baseball Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and George Brett will expound on what separated Schmidt from his peers.
“He’s regarded as the best third baseman in Major League Baseball history. I wish I played defense like him. I wish I had power like him. Mike Schmidt was a star,” Brett, a legend in his own right, says during the film.
Charles Barkley, Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Doug Collins, who all know what it is like to play in Philadelphia from their time on the hardwood, will also be featured. Their discussions will focus on insights about how to succeed with such a demanding fan base.
Of course, several of Schmidt’s former teammates, including Larry Andersen, Larry Bowa, Von Hayes, John Kruk and Garry Maddox, will provide behind-the-scenes commentary. As will esteemed baseball writer Jayson Stark, who previously worked as a columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The last MLB Network Presents piece that was done came out in August, titled "One of a Kind" and focused on Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux.
Bench and Brett have both been the featured subjects of films from the company, which is in its 10th year of operation after starting up in 2015.