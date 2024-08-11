Philadelphia Phillies Legend Reveals Big Thoughts About Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies are still looking like a legitimate World Series contender. However, they have hit a bit of a rough patch of late.
Currently, the Phillies hold a 69-47 record. Even with the struggles they have had, they are eight games ahead of the New York Mets in the National League East division race.
No one should worry about the brief losing that Philadelphia went through. They have elite talent and are about to get some key players back from injury in the fairly near future.
By the time the postseason arrives, the Phillies are going to be an elite team both at the plate and on the mound.
Bryce Harper has been a huge part of the team's success this season. He has played at an MVP level for much of the year thus far.
One former Philadelphia legend, Chase Utley, recently spoke out and revealed big thoughts about Harper during his tenure with the Phillies.
“They went to a World Series, they're playing amazing baseball over the past few years, and he's a huge part of that. But he's doing the right things. He's recognizes the fan base and how special they are. He's still emotional, he smiles a little bit, but there's a lot of passion and energy in the way that he plays. I think he's really represented the Phillies well and I'm happy for not only the fan base for them to be able to see him, but also for Bryce, and his teammates to feel the love that we felt.”
So far this season, Harper has played in 101 games. He has hit 26 home runs to go along with 71 RBI, while batting .278/.369/.544.
Since joining Philadelphia, Harper has become the heart and soul of the team. He is the leader and will be asked to shoulder a large load come playoff time.
Harper has been everything that the Phillies could have asked him to be and more. When they signed him, they couldn't have even guessed at how good the fit would end up being.
At 31 years old, Harper isn't getting any younger. It's clear that the drive to win a championship has become everything to him. Now, he has a chance to go out and get that for himself and his team.
Expect to see Harper continue stepping up and leading his team to success. Philadelphia legends are openly praising him and he has become one with the city and fans.