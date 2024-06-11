Philadelphia Phillies Linked To Intriguing Outfielder Trade
As the Philadelphia Phillies approach the MLB trade deadline late in July, there are many who think they could make a few moves. Being aggressive seems like the best course of action, as the Phillies have been one of the most dominant teams in baseball.
Currently, Philadelphia holds a 45-20 record and are the best team in the National League.
They are loaded with talent, but even the most talented teams could use an upgrade at a position or to add more depth. Many believe they could pursue more outfield help.
At this point in time, there are quite a few great players who could become available at the trade deadline. Many of them would be a good fit for the Phillies.
One name who is becoming a potential trade target for Philadelphia is Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers. He's someone who hasn't come up before in connections to the team, but now, an MLB insider has linked him as a potential target.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Phillies are a potential trade suitor for Meyers before the deadline.
"Jake Meyers in centerfield. I mention Jake Meyers because he's actually playing exceptionally well. It's been in a lot of ways the best year that he's ever put together in the major leagues. For that reason, for a somewhat struggling up-and-down Astros team… You look at the ways the Phillies have struggled maybe to get that consistent production out of centerfield. I would say Jake Meyers is a natural trade fit to a team like the Phillies."
He would be a very interesting target for Philadelphia as he's had a good season and would provide excellent depth and potentially an upgrade.
So far this year in 58 games, Meyers has batted .263 to go along with six home runs and 25 RBIs. Those numbers aren't superstar production, but he's a more than capable every day starter.
At 27 years old, Meyers also has team control on his contract.
If the Phillies are serious about winning the World Series this season, they'll need to add as much talent as possible. Going up against teams like the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and other contenders will not be easy in the playoffs.
Injuries are also a part of a long season for each and every team.
Should the they suffer bad health luck in the outfield, they can't afford to not have a fallback option. Whether that fallback option is Meyers or someone he replaces, the trade would be wise.
Granted, there are other names that Philadelphia could pursue instead. However, Meyers would make sense and there's now an insider who thinks the fit would be good as well.
Expect to hear more rumors and rumblings about the Phillies in the coming weeks.
Meyers is a name to keep an eye on and could be of interest as a potential trade target.