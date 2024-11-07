Philadelphia Phillies Linked to All-Star Reliever To Bolster Bullpen in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies snapped their NLCS streak and will be losing a chunk of their bullpen in Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman to free agency. The bullpen has been a big deficiency for the team even in their playoff runs over the past few years and will need to be an area of focus going forward.
MLB Trade Rumors released their free agency predictions recently, and of the four writers, one made a prediction that the Phillies will land free agent and two time All-Star, Clay Holmes.
The right-handed reliever is coming off an up and down season, but has been one of the best relievers in baseball since 2021. It's the perfect time to strike for the Phillies.
Holmes posted a 3.14 ERA with a 9.7 K/9 to go along with 30 saves, although he did have 13 blown saves. He wound up losing his closer job in September, but had a great postseason. In the playoffs, he threw 12 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA, though he didn't record a save.
Regardless, his postseason performance came at the perfect time after a shaky season.
MLB Trade Rumors predicted that his contract would be worth three years, $30 million, while Spotrac has his market value at four years, $54 million. Regardless, it's a price worth paying for the Phillies.
Despite the fact that Holmes did blow 13 saves, he has the pedigree of a reliever that will earn a big deal. Between 2022 and 2023, the 31-year-old pitched in 126.2 innings while recording 44 saves, 9.7 K/9 and 2.70 ERA. One of the most dangerous relievers in the league could be huge for Philadelphia.
The Phillies didn't have a permanent closer in 2024. They traded Seranthony Dominguez at the deadline, leaving Jose Alvarado to lead the team with 13 saves. Carlos Estevez was acquired at the deadline, but he is now a free agent.
Hoffman was second on the team in saves with 10, but he is also hitting the market and will land a big deal after a terrific season.
Outside of them, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering had career years, but haven't been used much in high leverage situations.
Holmes would be the perfect solution for their problem. The right hander would easily slide into the closer role, leaving Strahm or Kerkering for the seventh or eighth.
Although the offense struggled in the playoffs, the bullpen is the clear need for upgrades in free agency this offseason. Holmes is a proven reliever with late inning experience and could make things easier for the team as a whole.