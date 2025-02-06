Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Chicago Cubs Superstar Next MLB Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have some major decisions heading their way.
With an ultra-talented roster, the Phillies are in win-now mode but their team is aging, putting into question just how long this window of contention will remain open.
In a recent article from The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal pointed out that this is the first offseason in a while that Philadelphia has not signed a free agent to a multi-year deal. Aside from the Jesus Luzardo trade and the signings of Jordan Romano and Max Kepler, the Phillies were relatively quiet this winter.
No major splash was made.
But as it was also pointed out, Philadelphia has an aging roster and $75 million coming off the books after the 2025 MLB season. For the Phillies to remain in the mix and in contention they are going to have make a significant move, or multiple moves, next winter.
Rosenthal believes that the perfect candidate for Philadelphia is current Chicago Cubs star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
"The problem is that by 2026, the Phillies’ roster will be aging. Schwarber will be 33 that season, Realmuto 35," writes Rosenthal. "Zack Wheeler will be 36, Aaron Nola, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper 33. The incorporation of prospects such as right-hander Andrew Painter and shortstop Aidan Miller should help. But the Phillies also might need to add a free agent or two in their primes. Right fielder Kyle Tucker, who will hit the open market next offseason while turning 29, could make particular sense."
Tucker is lining up to be the gem of next season's free agent class. He will command a massive, multi-year deal that could go north of seven years and $200 million. He fits the profile perfectly of what Philadelphia will likely be looking to add to the roster for the 2026 MLB season and beyond - a power-hitting right fielder entering his prime.
Despite not spending much money this winter, the Phillies are now primed and ready to play in the deep end of the free agency pool once again. This winter was, as Rosenthal points out, a "pause" of sorts for the team with the second-highest payroll in all of baseball.
How they manage to keep their window open next year with this current roster will take some creativity on the part of the front office and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
It appears to be a challenge they are up for.