Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Power-Hitting Star Slugger in Free Agency
Despite the Philadelphia Phillies payroll expected to increase in 2025, that doesn't mean they can't find cheaper options in certain areas. Not every player needs to be a $100 million or $30 million AAV guy.
Still, after John Middleton highlighted that he expects the Phillies payroll to go up, it's an exciting time to find options for the ball club to pursue.
“Given where we are in contract cycles and minor league people coming up, I expect the player payroll to be higher [than this year] rather than lower,” Middleton said, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’d be surprised if it’s the same, and I’d be stunned, very stunned, if it’s lower. I don’t see it being lower.”
With those comments in mind, it's safe to say Philadelphia will have a few new faces on the roster next season.
The Phillies have a very talented roster, and if things go as they should, this is still a World Series-caliber team. Unfortunately, they haven't proven that over the past three seasons, failing to win a World Series with that loaded roster.
But they're in a decent position to improve this winter. Sure, they might need more than some initially believed before the playoffs, but there will be options.
Among the positions they should improve include the outfield, as Philadelphia has had some issues in recent showings. With players to sign, Tyler O'Neill should be at the top of that list.
O'Neill shouldn't be too expensive, as he's dealt with a few injuries in recent campaigns. However, after hitting 31 home runs in 2024, his value is clear.
This wasn't the first year of his career in which he posted big power numbers, and if he stays healthy, he'd be an excellent fit for the Phillies roster because of that.
Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports believes so, too, naming Philadelphia a fit for the former Gold Glove winner.
"It wasn't that long ago when O'Neill finished eighth in MVP voting as a Gold Glove 26-year-old outfielder in St. Louis. Injuries diminished his production his final two years with the Cardinals, but a healthier season in Boston yielded huge power numbers again."
O'Neill plays left field, so the Phillies would still need to find a solution in center, which has been an issue over the past 24 months.
Still, adding a slugger with his type of power would be exciting and something they should look to do.