Philadelphia Phillies Linked To Outfielder Trade With Red Sox
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a very interesting team to watch ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. With a few needs that could be targeted, the Phillies are likely to be aggressive.
Being aggressive is a no-brainer with how close they appear to be to a World Series. As of right now, Philadelphia holds a 44-19 record, which is tied for the best record in baseball with the New York Yankees.
When a team is that good ahead of the deadline, it's normal to see them swing for the fences to improve their championship odds even more. While the Phillies may not look to pull off a blockbuster trade, they could make a couple of decent-sized moves to round out their roster.
Scott Neville of Inside the Red Sox has suggested that Philadelphia could look to pull off a trade with the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
"One of the more prominent players likely to be shipped off is outfielder Tyler O'Neill, one of only a few impact outfielders expected to be available this summer. The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly will be heavily involved in that market and could be the perfect landing spot for the 28-year-old."
Originally, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan stated that the Phillies are going to be "all over the outfield market." That has led to speculation about which players the team could pursue in a trade. O'Neill would make perfect sense as a potential target.
So far this season, O'Neill has played in 42 games with Boston. He has compiled a .243 batting average to go along with 11 home runs and 18 RBI.
Granted, those numbers aren't amazing, but as a depth addition he would make sense for Philadelphia. At the very least, he could provide an impact if he's called upon to play. Ideally, the Phillies would be able to use him as a bench player while their starting outfield remains healthy and picks up the pace from a production standpoint.
Honestly, there aren't many great outfielders available on the trade market. Another name to watch could be San Francisco Giants' outfielder Michael Conforto, who seems likely to be available.
Another option could be Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert, who is rumored to be potentially available for the right price.
No matter which route the Phillies choose to go, it seems very plausible that they'll pull the trigger on at least one outfielder trade. O'Neill would be a cheaper price tag than Robert, although he would not come with nearly as much upside.
All of that being said, the trade deadline clock continues to tick. Philadelphia will have to make a decision in the near future about what they want to do. A trade with the Red Sox is certainly something to monitor.