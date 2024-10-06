Philadelphia Phillies Log Four Prospects on Top 100
The Philadelphia Phillies have made the NLCS two years in a row and now prepare for another run at the World Series on Saturday. The core of stars they have both built and brought in via free agency have helped them elevate to this level, but they also have a few star prospects on the rise. In MLB Pipeline's newest top 100 list, the Phillies have four prospects.
The first of which is Aidan Miller, who is number 26 and one of the top ten shortstop prospects in baseball. Miller, 20, was one of the top high school bats in the 2023 class, but broke his hand before the season and wound up falling to the Phillies at the end of the first.
He played over three levels in 2024, showing off his best attribute: his power.
In 102 games, he sported an .812 OPS with 28 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 60 RBIs. Although he did play well in A ball, he struggled after reaching Double-A, albiet in a very small sample size.
He only played five games with Reading, and with his struggles, he looks to get more seasoning at a higher level. It's very unlikely he appears in the Majors next year, especially considering the Phillies don't exactly have a need. Trea Turner and Bryson Stott will be holding down the fort.
Andrew Painter comes in next at 32, which is quite the fall from his former top 10 ranking. That's for a reason, though, as he hasn't pitched in a game since 2022 after dealing with injuries. He was in consideration for an roster spot ahead of 2023 before his injuries after posting a 1.56 ERA in 2022.
Painter still has some of the best pure stuff in the minors, but will need to pitch more before he helps out in the Majors.
After Painter come two more hitters in the form of Justin Crawford (53) and Starlyn Caba (81).
Crawford is an electric runner with an above average hit tool who profiles as a great leadoff hitter that will swipe some bags. He has stolen over 40 bases in each of the last two seasons.
Caba is a toolsy, 18-year-old infielder who is still a ways away, but has exciting tools. He posted a .669 OPS in the minors this season, but it was his first real taste of pro ball. Caba likely won't be a fast moving player unless he takes a huge leap.
The Phillies continue to be a force at the Major League level and have even more talent on the way that should be here soon.