Philadelphia Phillies Looking To Decrease J.T. Realmuto's Workload Next Season
J.T. Realmuto has been a workhorse behind the plate for the Philadelphia Phillies since they acquired the catcher from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2019 campaign.
The veteran has served as one of the best all-around players at the position throughout his career, and that has been no different during his tenure with the Phillies.
Realmuto has batted .266/.331/.463 across 2,840 plate appearances in that time with 109 home runs, 382 RBI, and a 114 OPS+.
2025 will be Realmuto's age-34 season, and there is a plethora of mileage on his body with 1,146 games played behind the plate, covering 9,794 2/3 innings.
The catcher underwent knee surgery in June of 2024, returning to the lineup on July 20, immediately retaking his spot behind the plate.
His workload over the years seems to have taken a toll on his offensive production, producing just a 107 OPS+ during the last two seasons.
The team has taken notice.
A recent report from Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer relays manager Rob Thomson's intentions to give the veteran catcher an extra day off every week.
To this point, Realmuto had been given just one off day a week from catching duties, and the club believes an extra day could help the veteran return to form on offense in his last season under contract.
After averaging 135 games behind the plate a year from 2015 to 2023, excluding 2020, an extra day off every week should see Realmuto calling 115 games in 2025. That total would have been the eighth-most in MLB in 2024, only 16 games behind Cal Raleigh's MLB-leading 131 games caught.
With Bryce Harper manning first, and Kyle Schwarber as the full-time designated hitter, there is not much Philadelphia can do for Realmuto other than give him an extra day off without giving up more offensive production.
This transition could help him as he enters a contract year.
Even with the decrease in production on offense, Realmuto still grades out as one of the best defensive catchers in the sport.
This will be a beneficial move for both sides, alleviating pressure from the knees of Realmuto, while the Phillies determine if they want to extend the veteran or move on at the end of the year.