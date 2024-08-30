Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Provides Injury Update on Star Infielder

The Philadelphia Phillies lost one of their stars during Thursday's game and their manager provided an update on his status.

Aug 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (R) checks third base Alec Bohm (28) after an apparent injury during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
Aug 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (R) checks third base Alec Bohm (28) after an apparent injury during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies scraped out a big win on Thursday, but it came with a cost.

In the third inning, third baseman Alec Bohm was pulled from the game due to a hand injury suffered on during a swing in his first at-bat of the game. The Phillies labeled it "left hand discomfort."

After the game, manager Rob Thomson gave an update on the status of the All-Star's injury.

"He's sore. You know, but x-rays were negative and we'll just reassess him [Friday]," Thomson explained. "It was just kind of a weird finish, and I don't know, he pinched something in there. Kind of a zinger, but he is sore right now."

Although it happened in the first inning, Bohm wasn't pulled until the third.

"He went out to play defense then we were going to reassess him afterwards and he couldn't swing the bat, so, or he had trouble swinging the bat," said the manager.

The fact Bohm was having issues swinging the bat is concerning, but the x-rays being negative is a good sign the injury may not be too serious. No timetable has been given for how many games he will miss, if any, at the time of writing.

If he were to miss any time on the injured list, it would be a major blow to Philadelphia.

Bohm is in the midst of a career year, making his first All-Star team and even participating in the home run derby. The third baseman is slashing .290/.329/.419 with 13 home runs, 89 RBI and a career high 44 doubles.

He leads the team in multiple offensive categories with his RBI and doubles totals. He also trails only Bryce Harper in terms of position player bWAR on the team with a 3.4 so far this year. He is fourth overall behind Harper and starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

However, they have a fairly comfortable six game lead in the NL East which gives them some wiggle room, but the Atlanta Braves have been hot over the last week.

After two seasons in a row of making the NLCS despite not winning the division, there is no doubt the team would like to win their first NL East title since 2011.

