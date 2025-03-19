Philadelphia Phillies Manager ‘Seemingly Safe’ on Job Security Hot Seat Rankings
Since the Philadelphia Phillies hired Rob Thomson to become their manager, the team’s performance on the field has been spectacular.
He took over the reins from Joe Girardi, who was 22-29 in 2022 before being relieved of his duties. The team responded positively to the change, going 65-46 the remainder of the regular season to earn a playoff bid.
They didn’t slow down in October, defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres en route to the World Series. There, they were defeated in six games by the Houston Astros.
The following year, Thomson had his team performing at a high level once again, winning 90 games in the regular season. It was the first time since 2011, when they won 102 games, that they reached that plateau.
After handling their National League East rivals the Miami Marlins and Braves in the NLWC and NLDS, they faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS.
Up 3-2 in the series, the Phillies were returning home for Games 6 and 7 to close things out at Citizens Bank Park.
Disappointingly, they were unable to get the job done. The Diamondbacks came back and advanced to the World Series, being defeated there by the Texas Rangers in five games.
Last year, Philadelphia was even better in the regular season, winning 95 games, taking home the NL East crown and earning a bye into the NLDS.
All of that regular season work went for naught as they were eliminated by the New York in four games.
With their stay in the postseason shortening every year under Thomson’s watch, it is fair to wonder whether or not a change could be on the horizon.
For now, Will Laws of Sports Illustrated doesn’t believe that is the case.
In his MLB manager job security rankings, he placed the Phillies head man under the “Seemingly Safe’ tier.
“The 61-year-old’s contract was nevertheless extended through 2026 after last year’s NLDS loss to the Mets, but his status is not beyond reproach if the veteran-laden Phillies continue to decline this season,” Laws wrote.
2025 could certainly be the last ride for this current Philadelphia core as currently constructed.
Catcher JT Realmuto and slugger Kyle Schwarber are both set to hit free agency after the season. Third baseman Alec Bohm was the subject of a ton of trade chatter this past winter.
A shakeup could certainly come next offseason if the team regresses in the regular season or fails to make any noise in the playoffs again.
For now, Thomson doesn’t look to be on the hot seat, but a third straight October letdown would turn up the heat.