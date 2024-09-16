Philadelphia Phillies Moving Veteran Starter Back Into Rotation for Thursday’s Game
The Philadelphia Phillies enter Monday with the best record in baseball, and as the only team to reach 90 wins at this point in the season.
Despite the Phillies' success this season, they have had to manage one key issue: the fifth spot in the rotation.
After starting the season with Spencer Turnbull manning the role, veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker reclaimed the position he held through the 2023 season upon returning from an injury he sustained in Spring Training.
Just two months after returning from his first injured list stint, Walker would go back on the injured list with right index finger inflammation on June 23rd.
Philadelphia has used five different starting pitchers at the back of their rotation since June 23rd, including Walker himself who made four starts in August before being relegated to the bullpen.
Today, Matt Gelb of the Athletic reported that Walker will be moving back into the rotation to start Thursday's game against the New York Mets, with Kolby Allard moving to the bullpen.
The move comes as a surprise to many, as Walker put up one of the worst months of his career with the four starts he made in August after returning from the injured list.
In 17 2/3 innings across those four starts, Walker allowed 18 earned runs on 29 hits and eight walks while only striking out 10 and giving up six home runs.
For the season, the veteran right-hander carries a 6.29 ERA across 78 2/3 innings in 17 games (14 starts) with 55 strikeouts and a 1.63 WHIP.
While most of the damage Walker has allowed this season has come in starts, he was performing much better in his long-inning relief role.
In eight innings across three relief appearances, the veteran carried a 4.50 ERA with two strikeouts and a 1.50 WHIP.
Despite the revolving door at the back end of the rotation, it is only a problem that the Phillies will need to endure for the remainder of the regular season.
With the postseason just around the corner, Philadelphia will only need the top three starters of their rotation, with a fourth on standby.
The Phillies are hopeful that Walker can perform as a starter closer to how he has performed in his relief role to help the club claim a better hold on the first seed in the playoffs, and claim home-field advantage throughout October.