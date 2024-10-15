Philadelphia Phillies Named Team to Watch for Unlikely Trade Candidate
It's only a matter of time before the Philadelphia Phillies will have some tough decisions to make. After losing in the National League Division Series, there could be more moves than ever before for a ball club that needs to win a World Series with their current core.
It'll be interesting to see if the front office believes they need to build around their core with another star, but it's also uncertain how likely that truly is. Despite how much money they already have on the books, insiders have linked the Phillies to multiple expensive free agents and trade candidates who could be paid big money one day.
Until they do as such, it'll remain uncertain what Philadelphia plans to do.
As seen every offseason around Major League Baseball, players will be available who many didn't expect to be.
Of those players who could fit that description include Tarik Skubal.
The Detroit Tigers don't have much of a reason to trade the left-hander, but if they aren't comfortable giving him a contract when he eventually hits free agency, there's a chance they could look to move him now and try to get the best possible return.
Despite the unlikelihood of that, Christopher Kline of FanSided listed three teams that could be interested in the expected Cy Young Award winner, including the Phillies.
"The Philadelphia Phillies are typically high-rollers in free agency, as evidenced by their recent pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There isn't a stronger rotation top-four in the National League than Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez. All but Suarez are locked up for a few more years at least, but we need to think a few years down the road with Skubal... Philadelphia was connected to Garrett Crochet at the trade deadline, so we know the Phils are looking to boost the rotation at any and all cost. Andrew Painter is potentially a major-league pawn within the next year or two, but as the Phillies' core pieces age, more holes will open up."
As Kline alluded, he'd be an excellent addition to Philadelphia's rotation. However, it's also a pipe dream that the Tigers would move him after making a postseason run.
Never say never, as things happen around baseball, but it'd be a surprising move if Detroit made him available.
He's the best pitcher in the league, and it's about time the Tigers start spending some of their own money, too.