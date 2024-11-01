Philadelphia Phillies Near Top of Way Too Early Power Rankings for Next Season
The 2024 season ended on a low note for the Philadelphia Phillies, who were eliminated in the NLDS by their division rivals, the New York Mets.
They came into the campaign with aspirations to challenge for a World Series. With their other rival, the Atlanta Braves, suffering some injuries, the door was open.
In the regular season, for the most part, they kicked right through that door. But, it wasn’t meant to be in the postseason, as their pitching staff let them down by being eliminated in three games.
Heading into the offseason, the Phillies once again look like they will have a strong roster. There are some questions that remain, but the core of their team will be back again in 2025.
That is part of the reason David Schoenfield of ESPN has placed Philadelphia No. 2 in his way-too-early MLB power rankings. The only team ahead of them is the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the New York Yankees in five games.
“The top of the 2024 standings was more muddled than it has been in years -- seven teams won between 91 and 98 games -- so it's no surprise that the top of these rankings is difficult to order. It seems like the Phillies, coming off 95 wins, have the highest floor, since they have almost everybody coming back (relievers Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman are their only notable free agents). Their rotation depth helps, as does Bryce Harper still having the ability to hit like an MVP contender. The obvious concerns: Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto will all be 32 or older in 2025 and the bench remains a weak spot, despite president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski's attempts to upgrade it last season,” the MLB expert wrote.
It is unlikely that the Phillies will retain both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman. Bringing at least one back would be smart, as they both operated in high-leverage roles late in the game for Rob Thomson.
Addressing the back end of the starting rotation is also a necessity, but there could be an in-house option for that. Top prospect Andrew Painter has looked good in the Arizona Fall League and could pick up right where he left off in 2023 before elbow issues cost him a significant amount of time.
Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle they have to overcome, Father Time, doesn’t have a remedy. Unless management wants to break up the current core and find younger pieces, their title window is going to slowly close each year.
Running it back one more time feels like the route things will go. But, a shake-up is certainly on the table with youngsters Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford not too far away from the Major Leagues.