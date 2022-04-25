Philadelphia Phillies Option Bryson Stott, Promote Roman Quinn

You read that correctly, and no, it's not 2019.

Old friend Roman Quinn is back with the Philadelphia Phillies. After suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in May of last season and inking a non-guaranteed deal with the Miami Marlins in the offseason, the Phillies re-signed Quinn to a minor league pact one day into the 2022 season.

The corresponding move made by the club was the demotion of top prospect Bryson Stott to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This comes as a surprise to no one who has been paying attention, as Stott has not received a start since April 18, and has only logged one at-bat since.

Last year with Philadelphia, Quinn slashed .173/.306/.288 with two doubles, two triples, and four stolen bases in 28 games. He'll provide the Phillies with some much-needed speed on the base paths, that is, if he can avoid injury. Quinn will likely ride the bench the majority of the time, but could receive starts in center field.

The decision to send Stott down to the minors is likely the best thing for him. If he was not going to receive consistent playing time at the big league level, there was simply no point in keeping him there. As a young player, getting consistent reps at the plate is vital to development.

In just 31 plate appearances in April, Stott batted .133 with a .328 OPS following a highly successful spring training, where he hit .419.

One could argue that the 24-year-old shortstop should have been seeing more playing time over Johan Camargo, given one was the Phillies' first round draft pick from 2019, and the other came into the season as a bench piece. Still, give credit where credit is due—Camargo has been playing well on both sides of the ball.

However, the whole point of placing young players on the Opening Day roster is to let them play it out, and stick with them through thick and thin; Otherwise, they likely won't develop into the ballplayer they're destined to be.

This probably isn't the last the Phillies have seen of Stott this season, but should they call him up again, they must provide him with consistent playing time.

