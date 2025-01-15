Philadelphia Phillies Outfield Target Predicted To Land Cheaper Deal Than Expected
Reports indicated over the weekend that potential Philadelphia Phillies outfield target Anthony Santander could be interested in taking a short-term deal with a high AAV.
It's uncertain what type of money he could be looking at if he takes a short-term deal, but one would think $20 to $30 million would be fair.
$30 million could be high for Santander, who most insiders predicted would land a $100 million deal over four to five seasons.
If he's willing to take a short-term contract, signing with the Phillies makes perfect sense. Philadelphia is in a win-now situation, and while the Phillies have many of their top players under contract for the foreseeable future, Santander would allow them to go all in for at least another year or two.
If he doesn't perform at the level he'd be expected to, the front office and ownership group wouldn't have to continue paying him for multiple campaigns.
If there's one issue heading into Spring Training, it's again centered around Philadelphia's outfield. That's been a problem over the past few seasons, and despite the defensive worries, Santander would at least bring a bat that would fit in perfectly in the middle of the Phillies lineup.
AAV is often more important than the total amount of a contract, which could be an issue for Philadelphia. However, in this scenario, the short-term money should be a better fit for the roster rather than him on a long-term deal.
Despite the recent report of him taking a short-term deal, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report still believes the switch-hitting outfielder will land a five-year contract. Miller had Santander landing $89 million over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"However, at 30 years old, fresh off a 44-HR campaign and on a three-year stretch with 95 home runs and 460 out of a possible 486 games played, it's hard to imagine his value will increase or even hold steady. Now is the time for Santander to cash in, and it's likely he'll hold out for longer than Flaherty will before settling for a two-year contract."
The Venezuelan native is a late bloomer. Already 30 years old, Santander has made a name for himself over the past three showings, hitting at least 28 home runs in each of those seasons.
He's coming off the best campaign of his career, blasting 44 home runs and posting a career-high OPS+ and SLG in any year he played in over 37 games.
That production would be welcomed, perhaps putting the Phillies over the top.