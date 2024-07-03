Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Has Been on Fire Lately
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long and it doesn't look like they're going to stop producting at that level anytime soon.
Right now, the Phillies hold a 56-29 record. That actually places them at No. 1 overall in the MLB standings. Currently, by record, they are the best team in baseball.
Even without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, who have been out due to injury, Philadelphia has still been competitive and winning baseball games.
With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner later this month, the Phillies could add even more talent to give themselves an even better chance of winning the World Series.
One player who has been a major key in their success of late has been veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos.
After a slow start to the season, Castellanos has figured out his issues. Over his last 20 games, he has been playing at an elite level.
In his last 20 games, Castellanos has been hitting .288/.341/.463 to go along with two home runs and 13 RBI. He has been producting at a high enough level that he has helped carry a huge load for Philadelphia's high-powered offense.
At 32 years old, Castellanos is still a very underrated player. He could end up being a major X-Factor for the Phillies as they head down the stretch of the season and into the postseason.
Over the last few weeks, the team has been linked to being a potential big trade suitor. The outfield position has been connected to them heavily.
A lot of those rumors came before Castellanos picked up his performance. He could be playing well enough to let Philadelphia focus on improving their bullpen more than anything else.
While the last 20 games have been great, he has not gotten his entire season numbers to where he'd like to have them.
On the season in 84 games, Castellanos has hit .231/.289/.386 and he has chipped in 11 home runs and 42 RBI. His numbers haven't been bad overall, but they have been far from elite.
Hopefully, the 32-year-old outfielder will be able to keep up his recent play throughout the rest of the season. If he can do that, he'll be a huge part in the end goal of winning the World Series.