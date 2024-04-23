Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Extends Eye-Popping Streak
The Philadelphia Phillies extended multiple streaks during Monday's 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. They ran their winning streak to seven games, Trea Turner pushed his hitting streak to 11 in a row by going 1-for-5, and Ranger Suarez extended his scoreless innings streak to 25 with seven shutout frames.
That's three straight starts without a run allowed for Suarez, who hasn't permitted an opponent to cross the plate since April 6. Meanwhile, Turner has scored 13 runs by himself during that time.
Suarez's streak is the longest by a Phillies pitcher since former Cy Young winner Cliff Lee tossed 30 2/3 scoreless innings in 2011.
The key to his dominance has been limiting traffic on the bases, as he's allowing fewer than one baserunner per inning during the streak thanks to a career-best walk rate (1.4 BB/9). He's also limited hard contact and has kept the ball in the park after surrendering two home runs in his first two outings combined.
Overall, the 28-year-old lefty is 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP and a 32:5 K/BB ratio in 33 innings this year. Despite being a No. 3 starter, he's pitching like an ace and deserves early consideration for the NL Cy Young Award.
Suarez is giving Philadelphia length as well, logging at least five innings in all five of his starts, and surpassing six innings in his last four outings, including a rare complete-game shutout.
If the rising star keeps it up, he could be in line for his first All-Star appearance and might even get some Cy Young consideration come season's end.