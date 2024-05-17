Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Will Be Further Evaluated After Leaving Game
Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker exited the game on Thursday after allowing two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched due to getting hit by a line drive on his left foot. The Phillies announced that he sustained a left foot contusion and would be evaluated further.
Walker, who made his first start on April 28, hasn't pitched well this season.
The 31-year-old also struggled last year, finishing with a 4.38 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 31 appearances. In his first four starts of the 2024 season, he's allowed 10 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings pitched, good for an ERA of 4.91.
He allowed eight hits in two of the three starts, a concerning sign.
It's uncertain the severity of the injury, but hopefully, for Walker, this doesn't keep him out long. He's thrown well in previous seasons, and despite the struggles, could be someone who eventually figures it out.
However, after dealing with multiple injuries over the past few years, he needs to start finding a groove to get back to being the pitcher he once was.
The hope is that when he does get healthy and can stay on the mound for an extended stretch, he looks like how he was when named an All-Star in 2021. He followed up that All-Star appearance with a 3.49 ERA in 2022.
Dave Dombrowski could decide to add another pitcher if this becomes a longer injury. Even if it isn't, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dombrowski make a move to add a starter due to his struggles, but in the meantime, Spencer Turnbull likely slots back into the rotation.
With the trade deadline approaching quicker than it seems, this could be the time to make the move.
If Philadelphia's going to make a move at some point, why not bring that player in now to get them familiar with the city?