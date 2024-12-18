Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Ranger Suarez Now Represented by Scott Boras
If the Philadelphia Phillies were planning on extending starting pitcher Ranger Suarez before he reached free agency after the coming season, their negotiations will be much tougher now.
The lefty has spent the last seven years with the Phillies and has made a name for himself as a solid left-handed option for the middle of a rotation.
With a career ERA of 3.42 across 604 2/3 innings in 161 games with 554 strikeouts and a 121 ERA+, Suarez's ability to induce groundballs has become a calling card for the starter, one that has made him a popular figure among fans of the team.
In an Instagram story on Monday, the Boras Corporation revealed that Suarez changed his representation from Daniel Szew of LA Sports Management to the Scott Boras-led agency that recently landed Juan Soto a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the largest contract in the history of professional sports.
Becoming a Boras client may indicate that Suarez intends to test the waters in free agency after 2025, as it is a rare occurrence that clients of the super agent sign extensions.
It is not completely out of the question, with Matt Chapman, another Boras client, signing an extension with the San Francisco Giants in September of this year before entering free agency, but those examples are few and far between.
Suarez had a rollercoaster ride of a season in 2024, pitching to a 2.76 ERA across 114 innings in the first half, and a 5.65 ERA across 36 2/3 innings in the second half.
Injuries and fatigue limited his time on the field and capability to be elite post-All-Star break.
Despite the second-half struggles, Philadelphia has shown interest in extending the lefty, as he has become a key member of their organization.
If the Phillies do still intend on extending Suarez, the negotiations just became much harder, and the asking price just became much higher with the Boras Corporation now representing the pitcher.