Coonrod Suffers Strained Shoulder, Will Miss Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day

Coonrod Suffers Strained Shoulder, to Miss Phillies Opener
The Philadelphia Phillies received some unfortunate news on Monday. Manager Joe Girardi announced that right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod has a strained shoulder, and will be shut down for 5-7 days, causing him to miss the Phillies' April 8th opener against the Oakland Athletics.
Coonrod, one of the Phillies' more reliable relievers during the 2021 season, will be missed during what is due to be a very interesting month of April. Rosters have expanded to 28 players, allowing teams to carry more pitchers.
Coonrod's absence leaves a vacancy in the bullpen. The Phillies have some options to fill his spot in the 'pen for the beginning of the season—RHP Hans Crouse, RHP Nick Nelson, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, or LHP Ryan Sherriff, are all on the 40-man roster, none were necessarily guaranteed a spot prior to Coonrod's injury.
Whomever the team might choose to supplant Coonrod's role, they'll have big shoes to fill. This Phillies team was already relatively shorthanded on higher-leverage pitchers, being without one of their better arms to begin the season is certainly not ideal.
