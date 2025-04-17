Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Unveils Incredible Nicolas Cage-Themed Glove
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm loves customizing his baseball gear. A huge baseball card collector, he's designed some pretty cool custom gloves and cleats over the years.
With his long brown hair and facial hair, he also bears a striking resemblance to famous movie star Nicolas Cage, specifically his character Cameron Poe from the hit 1997 action movie Con Air.
Strahm is aware of the resemblance and has been told that Cage is his celebrity doppelganger. They both have quirky personalities, too, marching to the beat of their own drum.
Prior to Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, the All-Star reliever unveiled a new custom glove in honor of Cage, and it's simply incredible.
Cage has over 100 movies to choose from (his extensive IMDB page lists 117 acting credits and counting), but Strahm went with one of his classics and most popular film: National Treasure.
In the 2004 heist film, Cage plays an American historian and treasure hunter aptly named Benjamin Franklin Gates. His most famous line from the film is "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence," which perfectly encapsulates Cage's zany personality and has been memed ad nauseam over the last two decades.
To celebrate Cage, the film and Philadelphia's Revolutionary War history, Strahm designed a custom glove with the Declaration of Independence on it. The glove is brown and white with the famous document's text on the white section, resembling paper.
"I stole it, then made a glove out of it," the 33-year-old lefty joked.
Strahm's glove is sure to be a big hit with movie fans and baseball fans alike, many of whom can't wait to see him use it in a game.
Unfortunately, he didn't get to pitch during Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Giants, but perhaps he'll get a chance to show it off during Thursday afternoon's series finale against San Francisco at Citizens Bank Park.