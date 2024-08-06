Philadelphia Phillies Planning Major Change to Starting Rotation
The Philadelphia Phillies have scuffled since the start of the second half.
Entering the All-Star break they had a record of 62-34, the best in baseball. Almost three weeks later, the team has only 66 wins, losing 12 out of 16 games.
There are always going to be hiccups during a marathon like the MLB regular season, but this recent stretch of poor performance has allowed the Atlanta Braves to at least show up in the Phillies’ rearview mirror in the standings.
The Braves are only 5.5 games behind in the National League East entering Tuesday, putting some pressure on Philadelphia. The schedule has not been easy for the Phillies, as all of their opponents to date in the second half have a winning record.
A majority of those games have come against American League foes as well. Philadelphia went 3-9 against the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
Things aren’t going to get any easier until next week.
After their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers is completed, the Phillies finish their west coast trip with a visit to the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks.
Because of their poor performance on the field, the mailbag of questions that Matt Gelb of The Athletic answered weren’t as positive as others. There are some concerns from people asking if the team could have, or should have, done more at the deadline despite the front office being active by acquiring Austin Hays, Carlos Estevez and Tanner Banks to shore up a few holes on this roster.
Another interesting question asked was what manager Rob Thomson plans to do with the starting rotation. Thomson made comments about going with a six-man rotation down the stretch and Gelb revealed those plans haven’t changed despite the lead in the NL East shrinking.
“That is the plan, so long as they have six healthy and effective starters to fill the rotation. Remember, the Phillies have gone to a six-man rotation in the last two summers. They were chasing a postseason spot those years. They could go to the six-man rotation as soon as [Ranger] Suarez and [Taijuan] Walker are ready to return. Tyler Phillips has earned that sixth spot,” Gelb answered.
Taijuan Walker should return to their rotation soon.
He was sent on a rehab assignment last week. If he makes one more minor league start, as Gelb believes he could, Walker could rejoin the rotation late next week.
Suarez was placed on the injured list retroactive to July 24, but his injury isn’t considered serious by the team.