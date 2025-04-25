Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Continue Troubling Postseason Trend
The Philadelphia Phillies have been turned into legitimate contenders under the watchful eye of Dave Dombrowski, overseeing their front office.
When he took over the team for the 2021 campaign, they won 82 games, continuing their streak of improving their win total in the regular season. The Phillies missed the playoffs that year, but have ascended since.
In the following three campaigns, they won 87, 90 and 95 games. And all three times, they made the postseason.
In 2022, they advanced to the World Series, where they were defeated by the Houston Astros. The following year, they looked destined for the National League pennant again.
Philadelphia was up 3-2 in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, heading home for Games 6 and 7. They would go on to lose both, getting eliminated excruciatingly.
This past October, they had a bye into the NLDS after winning the NL East and finishing with the second most wins in the league. But the time off didn’t do them any good, since they were eliminated by the New York Mets in four games.
Heading into the 2025 season, expectations are once again very high for the franchise.
Many fans and analysts believed they were the team best equipped to take down the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who reloaded their roster this offseason.
Alas, a month into the campaign and opinions have changed slightly.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report shared his way-too-early postseason predictions, and he no longer believes that the Phillies are the cream of the crop in the NL East.
That title would now belong to the Mets, who own the best record in baseball heading into play on April 25 at 18-7. They are already five games ahead of Philadelphia in the standings, and that is how he is predicting they are going to stay.
It will be New York winning the NL East for the first time since 2015, which was also the last time they played in the World Series.
The Phillies have been predicted to finish in second, but still earn a wild card spot into the postseason.
It is at that point Miller drives a stake into the hearts of Philadelphia fans, as he is predicting their troubling postseason trend to continue in 2025.
As their regular season win totals have increased, their stay in the playoffs has shortened, which Miller believes will happen again.
He has them making the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, matching up against the No. 4 seed San Diego Padres, whom he selects to advance to the NLDS.
An exit in the NLWC would likely lead to Dombrowski making some sizable changes with the roster heading into 2026. With an aging core, an infusion of youth would make a lot of sense to help keep the team in the ranks of contenders.