Philadelphia Phillies President Shares Shocking Revelation About Latest Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies pulled of an intriguing trade on Friday with a team they could very well end up facing in the World Series.
In a move with the Baltimore Orioles, the Phillies were able to acquire outfielder Austin Hays.
It's a move for an outfielder that Philadelphia has widely been expected to make, although Hays was not a regular name being linked to the team.
He has played in 63 games this season for the Orioles. In those appearances, he batted .255/.316/.395 to go along with three home runs and 14 RBI.
By those numbers, he should be a quality depth addition for the Phillies in the outfield.
Following the move, Philadelphia President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski spoke out about their new acquisition, revealing he has been trying to acquire Hays for two years.
Clearly, the Phillies have long coveted the 29-year-old outfielder. It will be interesting to see if that long-term interest ends up paying off for Philadelphia.
Now, the Phillies can turn their attention to making more moves ahead of the trade deadline on July 30 as they could still use a quality bullpen arm after trading away Seranthony Dominguez and activating one who doesn't have a great track record.
Hays will be a key addition for the stretch run of the season and into the playoffs. It's unclear just how large of a role he will play, but he's a piece that will help in a big way if an injury occurs in the outfield.
Expect to see Philadelphia remain active in the trade market over the next few days. They are a World Series favorite and will stop at nothing in their pursuit of winning another championship.