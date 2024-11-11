Philadelphia Phillies Projected To Land All-Star Closer in Latest Prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies could be losing two of their late innings relievers this offseason due to free agency, meaning they need to upgrade in a hurry.
They rotated the closer role in 2024, with no reliever earning 20 saves.
A solidified ninth inning pitcher could do them a lot of good, especially if they want to continue their deep playoff runs.
Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman both recorded double digit saves, but Alvarado had just 13 and Hoffman is now a free agent. Luckily, there is an All-Star closer on the market, and CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa predicts the Phillies will land Devin Williams in a trade.
The Milwaukee Brewers have said this winter that they are willing to trade the former Rookie of the Year winner. Similarly to Corbin Burnes last offseason, Williams has one year of control left before hitting free agency, and the Brewers may not want to pay him.
It may come at a hefty price, but a trade for the two -time All-Star is exactly what Philadelphia could use in their bullpen.
He dealt with injuries in 2024, pitching in only 22 games, but recorded 14 saves with a 1.25 ERA.
In the previous two seasons, Williams pitched in 126 games and had 51 saves, posting a 1.73 ERA and an elite 13.8 K/9. He has had just one year as the full-time closer since Josh Hader was traded, meaning he may not have the save totals of most elite relievers, but he has the stuff to move forward as one.
The market and trade value of Williams is an unknown, but a deal will likely cost some top prospects.
The Phillies won't want to part with Aidan Miller, Andrew Painter, or Justin Crawford, but the Brewers walked away with a pretty small return for Burnes in the offseason, so they may not demand a ton for a reliever.
Philadelphia only had one pitcher, Craig Kimbrel, record at least 20 saves in a season since their run began. They hoped to fill that role with the Carlos Estevez trade, but with the right-hander hitting free agency, they need to look at other options.
A solidified closer could help this team in a big way, knowing at least one inning in the bullpen is locked down.
The late innings have always been somewhat of a question mark, so bringing Williams in would lock that position down for at least one year.