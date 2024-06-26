Philadelphia Phillies Receive Elite First Half 2024 Grade
As the Philadelphia Phillies conclude the first half of their 2024 schedule, things are looking very good for the future. They are a favorite to win the World Series this season and are widely expected to improve even more with a move or two ahead of the July MLB trade deadline.
Keeping that in mind, there is no pressure to pull off a huge move. Even as currently constructed, the Phillies have a legitimate shot at winning a championship.
Philadelphia has balanced the roster well this season. They have a high-powered offense and a top-notch pitching staff as well. The front office has game-planned this roster and it's paying off.
CBS Sports has released their grades for every MLB team through the first half of the year. When it came to the Phillies, they received an elite A+ grade.
"The Phils are in the discussion for best team in baseball at the midpoint. That's thanks in large measure to a dominant rotation. You know about Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. This year, however, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez have pitched on their level so far, and that gives the Phillies frontline-grade rotation depth that's the envy of almost every other team in MLB. On the other side of things, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and Kyle Schwarber have helmed what's been a top-tier offensive attack so far."
Looking at the offense alone, Bryce Harper is playing like a potential MVP candidate. He has been on a tear and is a huge reason why Philadelphia is in the position they're in.
Add in Kyle Schwarber's power surge, Alec Bohm performing at a consistently high level, and Trea Turner back on the field with one of the best bats at the shortstop position, and everything is looking great.
From a pitching perspective, Ranger Suarez, Aaron Nola, and Zach Wheeler have all been elite. There could be room for some improvement in the bullpen, especially at closer, but the pitching has not had many weakness.
In a playoff series, the Phillies are going to be a very difficult team to beat. Even if they have one bad game, they have more than enough talent to bounce back in the next one.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Philadelphia. It will also be intriguing to see what they do at the trade deadline to improve the roster even more.
As of right now, they're a major threat in the National League, and are more than capable of continuing to play like they have so far.