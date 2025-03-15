Philadelphia Phillies Receive Favorable Prediction from Former MLB Executive
With spring training wrapping up for the Philadelphia Phillies, the franchise is hoping to once again be a World Series contender in the National League.
Last season, it was a very difficult end to the campaign for the Phillies, who were eliminated by the New York Mets without much of a fight in the National League Division Series.
Considering the success that they had during the regular season, they had established themselves as a World Series Contender heading into October, but couldn’t get the job done when it counted.
This winter, the team was savvy with their moves and made some nice improvements to help the core hopefully have a long run in the postseason.
In free agency, Philadelphia signed outfielder Max Kepler to help bolster a unit that needed some offensive punch. For the bullpen, they decided to let both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman leave in free agency in favor of former All-Star closer Jordan Romano.
Arguably the most significant splash was the addition of Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins. The young left-hander has the potential to be a special pitcher and has flashed some front-end of the rotation upside.
Making a couple of notable additions was needed for the Phillies if they want to reign supreme in a challenging NL East.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently predicted that it would once again be the Phillies who will win the NL East in 2025.
The productive offseason to go along with the talent that is already in place should make Philadelphia the favorite once again in the division. However, they will be challenged.
This winter, the Mets were able to bring in the most-sought-after prize in free agency in Juan Soto. Also, their bullpen saw a couple of nice upgrades as well.
For the Atlanta Braves, they might not have had a great winter, but getting Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury in 2025 will help improve their team.
In the rest of the division, even though the Washington Nationals might be improved, they and the Marlins shouldn’t be much of a threat.
Overall, the NL East will come down to the Phillies, Mets, and Braves. Staying healthy will, of course, be paramount, but Philadelphia has a well-balanced roster.
The bullpen might still be a bit of a concern if Romano doesn’t bounce back to All-Star form, but other than that, this team looks great on paper.