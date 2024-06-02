Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Receive Great News Regarding Ace's Scary Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies can breathe a sigh of relief as it looks as though their ace avoided a major injury.

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez in a game against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.
May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez in a game against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A nightmare scenario could have been avoided for the Philadelphia Phillies as breakout ace Ranger Suarez left Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals early with a hand injury, but initial reports are positive.

Suarez was hit in the hand with a 106 MPH line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson, but was able to record the last out in the top of the second inning.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb reported that the inital x-rays were negative but there is swelling. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson told media that he 'feels pretty lucky right now' after the game. Suarez will be re-evaluated in a couple of days.

Hopefully, for the Phillies, it won't be too serious of an injury.

The 28-year-old has been phenomenal this season with an ERA down to 1.70 after two scoreless and hitless innings before leaving with the injury.

He's been a master of control with the ball this season, being virtually un-hittable despite averaging under 92 MPH on his fastball.

In the middle of his best career season, he's one of the top dogs in the race for the Cy Young. One of his top competition for the award his been his teammate Zack Wheeler.

Philadelphia could probably survive for a short stint without him, given the quality that they have throughout the rest of their starting rotation.

Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Christopher Sanchez have all had very good seasons as the staff as a whole ranks at the top of the league in ERA, FIP, SIERA and WAR.

The next scheduled start for Suarez would be Saturday, June 8 against the New York Mets. It's unclear right now whether he will need to miss that start.

The Phillies sit at 41-18 with a 7.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. It does not look as though this injury will threaten their World Series title hopes for now.

