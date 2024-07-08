Philadelphia Phillies Receive Major Prediction for MLB Trade Deadline
As the MLB season nears the All-Star break, the Philadelphia Phillies have remained one of the best teams in baseball. They truly look the part of a team that could win a World Series.
Keeping that in mind, the Phillies have an opportunity to get even better. The MLB trade deadline is just a few short weeks away and there have been many different options thrown out as potential targets for the team.
Philadelphia appears to be a team primed to make a move or two. In fact, they have received a big-time prediction about the trade deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has reported that GM's and executives around the league are expecting the Phillies to be one of the most aggressive teams in trade discussions.
Here is the list of teams that he named who are expected to be busy ahead of the deadline.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Atlanta."
This should come as no surprise. Philadelphia knows just how close they are to winning a World Series. Being aggressive is a must if they want to turn that goal into reality.
Among the potential needs that could be addressed are another outfielder and bullpen help. On both of those fronts, there are plenty of talented players available on the trade market.
The bullpen seems like the most likely option. Right now, the Phillies have one of the more dangerous offenses in baseball. Even with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber missing time recently due to injury, they have remained productive.
Pitching wins championships in most situations. Philadelphia has a good bullpen, but it isn't elite. Pursuing a player like Miami Marlins star Tanner Scott would make a ton of sense for the Phillies.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the franchise ends up doing at the deadline. Will they live up to the hype and be aggressive? Or, will they stand pat and roll the dice with their current roster?
Expect to hear a lot of rumors over the next few weeks. Philadelphia seems like a team that will try to make a move, but what size of move they'll make is the biggest question.
Stay tuned, as trade talks are expected to begin heating up in the very near future.