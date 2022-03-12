Philadelphia Phillies Release Revised 2022 Spring Training Schedule

It will be 166 days since the Philadelphia Phillies last played a baseball game on March 18. Their spring training game that day will end the longest drought in Phillies baseball since 1995 and that year’s MLB players' strike.

To make time for a 162-game regular season, 2022’s spring training will be shortened to just 19 games. Starting March 18, against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida, the Phillies’ Grapefruit League opponents this year include the Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

If you’re looking to get down to Clearwater for the Phillies spring home opener this year it will be the following day, March 19, against the Blue Jays.

The Phillies and MLB have also entirely abandoned split squad spring games. Thus, all 19 games the Phillies play this spring will be at full strength. Or at least as full strength as a team can be missing many of their international players due to visa issues.

Though the Rays don’t hold their spring training in the Tampa area, the Phillies will still play them in St. Petersburg at Tropicana Field on April 6.

Though the Phillies and MLB have yet to release times for their spring games, more information on the precise schedule can be found here.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!