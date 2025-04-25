Philadelphia Phillies Reliever ‘Too Valuable To Close’ Blowing Away Opponents
One of the issues that the Philadelphia Phillies have run into in the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season is with their bullpen.
There were concerns about the group heading into the season because of what was lost during the offseason. All-Star Jeff Hoffman and deadline acquisition Carlos Estevez both departed in free agency, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals, respectively.
The only addition made to the backend of the bullpen was former Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered earlier in the winter. He has been a disaster thus far with a 13.50 ERA through his first 8.2 innings of work.
Orion Kerkering was elevated to the top right-handed option for Rob Thomson but has yet to replicate the production he showed in 2024. Jose Alvarado has returned to form as the closer, which has been encouraging.
However, it is another lefty who has been the most trusted arm out of the bullpen for the Phillies through the first 24 games of the season: Matt Strahm.
An All-Star in 2024, he has been incredibly consistent for Philadelphia since joining the team ahead of the 2023 campaign. In his first two seasons with the club, he had a 4.7 WAR and is adding to that already in 2025.
Through his first 11 appearances and 10.1 innings, Strahm has a 1.74 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He already has 0.5 WAR, putting himself in position to be in the mix for an All-Star nod again.
His ratios are excellent, using pinpoint control to walk only two batters and allowing only eight hits.
What has led to such a dominant performance for the talented lefty?
One of the most dominant four-seam fastballs in baseball.
“Matt Strahm (PHI, 20%) is too valuable to close? This makes little sense by conventional wisdom, which holds that the best reliever is the closer. He’s the best reliever on the Phillies,” wrote Michael Salfino of The Athletic (subscription required).
His fastball is generating a 30% whiff rate to this point, which is in the 87th percentile for that pitch in baseball. Opponents have a .140 xwOBA against his four-seamer as well, which is the best in the league.
How he generates that level of success is unique as well because Strahm isn’t blowing away opponents with overpowering velocity.
In fact, his 91.8 mph average velocity on fastballs is in the 14th percentile, but he uses it 41% of the time to remarkable results.
Unless something happens to Alvardo, Strahm likely isn’t in line for too many save opportunities, but he is an incredibly versatile weapon for Thomson to rely on at any point in the game.
His xERA and chase percentage are both elite in the 99th percentile, making him one of the best relief pitchers in the MLB.