Did Philadelphia Phillies Relievers Blow Multi-Year Deals With Playoff Performance?
The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the 2024 MLB playoffs after losing Game 4 to the New York Mets on Wednesday night.
It will be interesting to see how the short postseason appearance impacts some of their free agents. Two of their relievers were in position to cash in on lucrative long-term deals.
Jeff Hoffman has been in the late-inning mix for manager Rob Thomson all year. He pitched so well out of the bullpen that he earned a spot on the 2024 All-Star team.
In 68 regular season appearances, he finished 21 games and recorded 21 saves. He had an elite 2.17 ERA in 66.1 innings with an eye-popping 89 strikeouts. Several statistics he recorded were career highs.
Carlos Estevez was acquired in a deadline deal from the Los Angeles Angels and quickly became someone the skipper would turn to late in games. He finished 18 out of his 20 appearances with the Phillies, earning six saves.
Across 20 appearances and 21 innings he had an ERA of 2.70 with 18 strikeouts and 3-2 record.
Right now, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has them in the “looking to maximize a multiyear deal” tier of his MLB playoff free agency stock watch.
“Hoffman, Estevez and (Tanner) Scott are the three top relievers on the market and all are pitching crucial innings during the postseason. Hoffman and Scott are a bit ahead of Estevez in my mind, but all of them might get four-year deals at an eight-figure AAV,” the MLB expert wrote.
The career renaissance for Hoffman has been remarkable with the Phillies.
A starter earlier in his career with the Colorado Rockies, he spent time with the Cincinnati Reds after that.
Not exactly the best career path for a pitcher calling Coors Field and Great American Ball Park home.
Estevez also started his career with the Rockies and had some shaky seasons. He was an All-Star in his first campaign with the Angels and continued pitching well in 2024 before landing in Philadelphia.
Both turn 32 years old ahead of next season, so multiyear deals should be within reach for each of them as teams are always seeking bullpen help.
But, based on how both performed in the playoffs, a few million dollars could certainly be knocked off their offers.
Hoffman made three appearances and registered a ghastly 40.50 ERA, giving up six earned runs in 1.2 innings as he could not find the zone. He was charged with two of the three losses in the series.
Estevez's numbers were better with a 3.38 ERA in three appearances, but he served up the series-ending grand slam to Francisco Lindor in Game 4 and was also tagged for an RBI double by Lindor in Game 3 that could dampen his free agency outlook further.
There's a chance teams are willing to pay up for two of the better relievers across the league still, but that might not come in Philadelphia with major changes potentially taking place.