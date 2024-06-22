Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Not Targeting Starting Pitching Right Now
With the trade deadline almost a month away, there now seems to be more needs on this Philadelphia Phillies roster than imagined only a few weeks ago.
At that time, it was suggested they would just be looking for an extra outfield depth piece with that player preferably being a right-handed bat who can hit lefty pitchers well. Like every contending team, they would keep an eye on available bullpen arms as well.
However, things are starting to look a bit more bleak.
Their Opening Day center fielder was sent down to the minors, their offseason addition Whit Merrifield has been a complete bust, and the lack of a true closer has made the backend of this bullpen a question mark with Jose Alvarado having to take over that role.
Additions will be needed.
For a long time, it was presumed the Phillies would be able to stay out of the starting pitcher market.
With Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez sitting as two of the favorites for the NL Cy Young award, Aaron Nola being solid overall, and Cristopher Sanchez continuing to get better, they seemed set in that regard.
However, Taijuan Walker has been dreadful this year.
His latest disaster came on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he gave up four earned runs by way of three homers, pushing his ERA to 5.77 which would be the highest of his career.
When it comes to the playoffs, Philadelphia will likely keep things tight with the top three of Wheeler, Nola and Suarez, having Sanchez waiting for a longer series or if they need him in a spot start.
But to start planning ahead, the Phillies need to get there first.
After looking like they would run away with the division, their lead is now down to six games as their archrival Atlanta Braves have rattled off four wins in a row to go 7-3 over their last 10 contests while Philadelphia has gone 4-6.
Throwing Walker every fifth day has been a main cause of momentum getting stopped.
Yet, that has not gotten president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to start looking at starting pitching options as of now.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported a list of teams who have already started looking into starting help, and out of the group of nine clubs he listed, the Phillies weren't one of them.
There could be an explanation for that.
It's unclear who exactly the sellers are going to be as there is still tons of time for teams to either fall out of the playoff race or get back into it, so Dombrowksi is going to wait until that becomes more clear.
Philadelphia also has some options with their Triple-A affiliate in past Major League starter Kolby Allard, and their top prospects Mick Abel and Michael Mercado.
Spencer Turnbull, who was the starter when Walker was on the injured list, is also in their bullpen and could be moved back into the rotation.
So, maybe it shouldn't be that surprising the Phillies don't feel the need to actually buy another starter at the deadline, but they should certainly be monitoring this situation as Walker cannot continue to be thrown every fifth day with the way he's playing.