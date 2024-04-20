Philadelphia Phillies' Rotation About To Get Major Shakeup
While the Philadelphia Phillies' offense has been hot and cold to start the season (mostly cold), the starting rotation has been fantastic. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez and Spencer Turnbull have all been tremendous, combining for a 2.54 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in 19 starts entering Friday.
The Phillies' rotation has been so good that they haven't even missed former All-Star starter Taijuan Walker, who's currently rehabbing from right shoulder impingement and has yet to make his season debut. That could change soon, however, based on his encouraging injury update prior to Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Walker threw his scheduled bullpen session on Friday without issue. According to team beat writer Todd Zolecki, Walker plans to make his third and final rehab start for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday, after which he expects to be activated from the 15-day injured list and rejoin Philadelphia next week.
Given that timeline, the earliest Walker can make his season debut for the Phillies would be next weekend on the road against the San Diego Padres. Despite Turnbull's early-season brilliance, manager Rob Thomson will likely move him to the bullpen to make space for Walker regardless of how he performs during Friday's outing against the White Sox.
Walker, 31, is about to begin his 12th season in the big leagues. He's in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract with Philadelphia after going 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 31 starts last season.