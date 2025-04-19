Philadelphia Phillies Set Innings Limit for Top Prospect This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a nice start and the team is hopeful to only be getting better.
Even though the Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball, they have some appealing young prospects on the way.
Arguably their best prospect is pitcher Andrew Painter. The talented prospect missed the entire 2023 campaign, but came back and got some work in at the end of 2024. Now, Philadelphia is working him back up with the hopes of him coming to the Majors this year and making an impact.
Recently, the right-hander performed well in the minors, but is wisely being limited. Currently, the plan seems to be to get Painter’s arm built up a bit while being mindful of his innings.
Setting a firm number on his innings limit after missing the entire campaign in 2023 and most of 2024 is wise.
Painter is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, and there is no reason to rush him.
However, what will be interesting to see is what the plan for him will be. While the Phillies want to be mindful of his innings limit, the rotation is pretty stacked.
Once Ranger Suarez returns from injury, they will have one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
While an injury could always occur that opens up a spot, Philadelphia might look to implement a six-man rotation, or perhaps even move a pitcher to help improve in other areas.
The plan all along has been for Painter to make his MLB debut in 2025, and that seems to be on target.