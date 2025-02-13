Philadelphia Phillies Should Be Open-Minded About Changes to Leadoff Spot
After a strong offseason, Spring Training is underway for the Philadelphia Phillies.
They will be heading into Spring Training and the regular season with some high expectations once again for the 2025 campaign.
Even though the team didn’t make any major splashes in free agency to shake up the core of the squad, they look like an improved unit overall.
While the bullpen and the starting rotation received the most attention with the additions of Jesus Luzardo and Jordan Romano, the offense was a major concern during the playoffs. The addition of Max Kepler was a good one in the outfield, but adding a little bit more would have been welcomed.
Lineup construction has always been a hot topic for the Phillies and it likely will be again heading into the new campaign.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic recently broke down what the batting order might look like for Philadelphia and the potential change in the leadoff spot.
“Odds are Kyle Schwarber will still bat leadoff in many games this season. But the Phillies have signaled they are more open-minded about moving someone else into that top spot.”
For much of last season, Kyle Schwarber was in the leadoff spot.
The talented slugger has been good in that role, but as the team leader in both home runs and RBI in 2024, it always felt like he would be better suited closer to the middle of the order.
However, if manager Rob Thomson is going to make a move like that, someone will have take over at the top.
One player who could be an appealing option is second baseman Bryson Stott. The young infielder dealt with injuries in 2024 but feels more like a traditional lead-off hitter than Schwarber.
However, with Stott also being left-handed, the Phillies would likely want a right-hander in the mix to split up the lefties and avoid issues against a left-handed relief pitchers late in a game.
Another option could be Trea Turner moving into the one-hole. The All-Star shortstop had a nice bounce-back season in 2024. With speed and a .295 batting average last year, he could be a sensible option.
Even though the core might have disappointed a bit last season, there is a lot of talent in the lineup to contend for a championship which could be unlocked even further if Thomson is more open-minded about which order to deploy his nine hitters.